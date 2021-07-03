New Delhi, July 3: Country's top-ranked Under-14 player Rethin Pranav RS will lead the Indian team at the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals 2021 as the AITA junior selection committee picked a three-member squad for the tournament.

Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja, ranked number two and three respectively, are the other playing members in the squad. Manas Manoj Dhamne is the reserve member of the side for the competition, set to be held from August 2 to 7 at Prostejov, Czech Republic. Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (MPTA) head coach Sajid Lodi will travel with team as captain.

"We wanted to have a round-robin contest among the top-8 players in Under-14 category for the selection purpose but due to the COVID-19 related restriction that could not be held, so we have gone by the latest rankings," AITA junior selection committee chairman Suman Kapur said.

Asked why Manas was picked as a reserve player when he is slotted above Tejas as per the rankings available on the AITA website, Kapur said there was a change in the latest rankings which have not been uploaded as yet on the federation's website.

