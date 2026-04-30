Sports News | Rickelton's Maiden IPL 100 Goes in Vain as SRH Chase Down Record Target of 244 to Secure 5th Consecutive Win Against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Ryan Rickelton's fluent hundred goes in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) batting totally outclassed Mumbai Indians' (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma (45), Travis Head (76), Heinrich Klaasen (65), and Salil Arora (30) unleashed a relentless onslaught on the MI bowlers, powering SRH to chase down a record target of 244 with 8 balls to spare and secure their fifth consecutive win.

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This is the 4th highest run-chase of all time in the IPL, and it is the second-highest successful chase this season, after the Punjab Kings' gunned down 265 against the Delhi Capitals.

Hyderabad are now placed 3rd with 12 points, below the Royal Challengers and ahead of the Rajasthan Royals on net run-rate.

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The chase began with a relentless blitz in the Powerplay by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who capitalised on the batting-friendly conditions, racing to 93/0 in just 6 overs.

Head led the charge with a strike rate of 252.63, smashing 48 off 19 balls, laced with five massive sixes. His partner, Sharma, mirrored the aggression, contributing an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls with three boundaries and three maximums.

92/0 is also the joint-highest powerplay score vs MI in the IPL; DC had got as many in Delhi in 2024.

The duo took 29 runs off Trent Boult's two overs and 28 runs off Jasprit Bumrah inside the power-play, forcing the MI captain Hardik Pandya to search for answers early. Even the introduction of spin, Ghazanfar and the part-time pace of Will Jacks failed to stem the flow, with Jacks conceding 19 in his solitary over.

Following a brilliant Powerplay that yielded 93 runs, Head continued his carnage, reaching a half-century in just 20 balls. By the 7th over, SRH had surged to 115/0.

However, the game shifted dramatically in the 9th over. Ghazanfar produced a game-changing over striking twice in quick succession.

He first dismissed the dangerous Sharma (45 off 24), before castling Ishan Kishan for a duck in the same over. This twin strike momentarily stalled SRH's momentum as they slipped to 130/2.

MI captain Hardik Pandya then delivered a massive blow in the 10th over. removing Head, for a sensational 76 off 30 balls. At the halfway mark, SRH were 134/3, requiring 110 runs from the final 60 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy then took SRH chase ahead. Klaasen countered the pressure immediately, smashing Ashwani Kumar for a flurry of boundaries to reach 31 off just 12 balls.

By the 12th over, SRH had recovered to 168/3, bringing the required rate down to 10. The duo took on Bumrah in the 14th over, smashing the ace seamer for 13 runs.

Klaasen and Reddy continued their attack, hammering 19 runs in the 16th over to take SRH past 200 runs mark. In the following over, Boult gave MI a much-needed breakthrough, removing Reddy for 21, bringing Salil Arora to the crease.

Arora and Klaasen then sealed the match for SRH in the 19th over with 8 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, Rickelton slammed his maiden IPL century to take the team's total to 243/5 in 20 overs on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opening the innings, Rickelton slammed an unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, including eight sixes and 10 fours, helping MI post the highest team total at Wankhede in the IPL, surpassing RCB's 240/4 from earlier this season.

After electing to bat first, the Mumbai Indians' opening duo of Will Jacks (46 runs off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton took full advantage of the flat Wankhede deck. The pair dismantled the SRH bowling attack from the outset, racing to 78/0 by the end of the Powerplay.

Both the batters stitched a 93-run partnership before Jacks departed on the first ball of the eighth over as Nitish Kumar Reddy provided SRH their first breakthrough. However, despite Jack's wicket, there was no slowing down for Rickelton. The Proteas batter slammed two boundaries and a six in the same over to take MI to 110/1 in 8 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav (5) couldn't contribute much as his lean patch continued. He lost his wicket to Eshan Malinga in the ninth over as MI were 113/2 after 9 overs.

Naman Dhir (22) stitched a 55-run partnership with Rickelton before the former was dismissed by Praful Hinge in the 14th over. MI were 167/3 after 14 overs.

Rickelton helped MI slam 14 runs off the 15th over as he also completed his maiden IPL century off 44 balls. MI reached 181/3 in 15 overs.

Notably, Ryan Rickelton now has the highest individual score for MI, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's 114* vs CSK at this venue in the inaugural edition in 2008. Rickelton also became the fastest centurion for MI.

He's also the second wicketkeeper to register a hundred for MI after Quinton de Kock did that against PBKS earlier this season.

MI captain Hardik Pandya (31 runs off 15 balls) stitched a 56-run partnership with Rickelton. Pandya slammed two fours and a six in the 16th over, bowled by Praful Hinge, before he lost his wicket to Sakib Hussain in the penultimate over. After 19 overs, MI were 229/4.

Tilak Varma (7) didn't contribute much as he lost his wicket in the final over to Praful Hinge. Rickelton slammed a six and a four to finish Mumbai's innings off on a high, taking the team's total to 243/5 in 20 overs. (ANI)

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