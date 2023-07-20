Port of Spain, Jul 20 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries each as India reached 121 for no loss against West Indies at lunch, on the opening day of the second Test, here on Thursday.

While Rohit's 63 not out off 102 was a subdued one, Jaiswal (52 off 56), who hit a maiden century on his debut in the last Test, was at his attacking best.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Joins Test All-Rounders Club With 3,000 Runs and 200 Wickets.

Jaiswal's innings was studded with eight boundaries and one six, whereas Rohit hit six fours and one hit over the fence.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 121 for no loss in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 63 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 batting). PTI SSC

Also Read | Mukesh Kumar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Team India’s Latest Debutant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)