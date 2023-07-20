India, on July 20, handed Mukesh Kumar his debut in Test cricket. In fact, it will be the first time Mukesh will be donning national colours in the international arena. He has been included in the final game of the two-match Test series against West Indies, which is being held at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The 29-year-old has been picked in the team at the expense of Shardul Thakur who has been sidelined from the team due to a niggle. Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Complete 500 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023

Mukesh is a right-arm pacer who represents Bengal in domestic cricket. He is a proven performer in the Indian domestic circuit and a genuine match-winner with the ball. The right-arm pacer is known for his impeccable accuracy and can also rattle batters with his pace. He has the ability to clock over 140 kph on a consistent basis. The Indian team management would hope Mukesh makes a mark with his performances in the clash against West Indies.

Mukesh Kumar Quick Facts

#Mukesh Kumar was born in Gopalganj, Bihar on October 12, 1993.

#He made his first-class debut against Haryana on October 30, 2015 in Ranji Trophy.

#Mukesh picked up a total of five wickets in his debut first-class game. In the first innings, he also got rid off Virender Sehwag, who was Haryana’s skipper back then.

#The Bengal pacer made his List-A debut against Uttar Pradesh on December 13, 2015 in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

#He was quite magnificent in the 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy and bagged 22 wickets in five games.

#He was picked by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2023 auction at INR 5.5 crore.

#The Bengal pacer made his IPL debut in the 2023 season and took seven scalps in 10 games for the Delhi franchise.

#Mukesh has featured in 39 first-class matches so far and bagged 149 wickets at an average of 21.55.

Mukesh’s numbers in first-class cricket suggest that he is tailor-made for Test cricket. Mukesh would look to make the most of the opportunity that is given to him and put up a show with the ball in his debut Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).