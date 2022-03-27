Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here.

MI lost the match against DC by four wickets.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Australia To Face West Indies, Champions England Square Up Against South Africa.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," the IPL said in a media release.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs." PTI NRB PDS

Also Read | DC vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Begin Campaign With Impressive Four-Wicket Victory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)