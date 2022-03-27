Mumbai Indians' woeful run on their opening games in the IPL continued as they fell to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on March 27, Sunday. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel stitched an unbeaten partnership of 75 runs from just 30 balls as Delhi Capitals recovered from what looked like a defeat to secure a victory with eight balls to spare in the game. Earlier, it was Ishan Kishan's magnificent 81* that helped Mumbai post 177/5 after being put to bat by Delhi. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Chasing 178 to win, Delhi Capitals lost half their side within the first 10 overs with top batters like Prithvi Shaw (38), Tim Seifert (21) and Rishabh Pant (1) back in the hut. Lalit Yadav turned out to be an unlikely hero for his side with a gritty 48* as he kept the scoreboard ticking, not letting the game get, away. He found a lot of support from Axar Patel, one of the players whom Delhi had retained, with the left-hander hitting a flurry of boundaries and even striking the winning runs, to help his side get their first points on the board. Basil Thampi was Mumbai's best bowler with figures of 3/35. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah uncharacteristically had a poor day as he was taken apart by the Delhi batters, conceding 43 runs in 3.2 overs. Tim Seifert Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Player Take a Stunner to Dismiss Kieron Pollard

Ishan Kishan shrugged off any weight of a price tag with a majestic 81 in the first innings. He and his skipper Rohit Sharma got off to a solid start but Kuldeep Yadav's brilliance on his Delhi Capitals' debut put the brakes on their innings. The chinaman bowler relished the opportunity of playing again as he scalped three wickets, for just 18 runs. His victims were skipper Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and the big-hitter Kieron Pollard.

Here are some stat highlights from the game:

#Ishan Kishan scored his 3rd consecutive fifty as an opener in the IPL

#It was also his 10th IPL fifty

#Delhi Capitals had two foreign players, the second time it has happened in IPL after KKR played with only Jacques Kallis and Eoin Morgan against CSK in 2011.

#Brabourne Stadium hosting first IPL match since 2015

#Mumbai Indians have now not won their opening day IPL games for 10 years, having won way back in 2012 against CSK.

Delhi Capitals would hope to continue their good form and be more clinical in their next game against new franchise Gujarat Titans on April 10. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, would aim to regroup and bounce back when they square up against Rajasthan Royals on the same day.

