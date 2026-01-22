Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Adroit Sports LLP-owned Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing Rohtak in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), on Tuesday concluded their KCL Trophy Tour in the city, drawing interest from fans, students and members of the local community, according to a release.

The trophy tour began from the revered Baba Mastnath Math, where the complete Rohtak Royals squad, along with Head Coach Surender Nada, team owners Gajendra Sharma and Surender Malik, the franchise management, sought the blessings of Mahant Balaknath Yogi, the 8th Mahant, Baba Mastnath Math, Chancellor, Baba Mastnath University, and MLA, Tijara, Rajasthan. The auspicious start added immense spiritual and cultural significance to the tour as the team embarked on its journey ahead of the historic inaugural season.

Blessing the team, revered Mahant Balaknath Yogi said, "I extend my blessings to the Rohtak Royals and wish them success, good health and unity as they prepare for the Kabaddi Champions League. May the team play with courage, humility and dedication, and bring pride and a trophy to the people of Rohtak."

Also present during the celebrations were Shashank Shekhar, Director, KMC Constructions Limited, the strategic partners of the Rohtak Royals franchise, and Aishwarya Bhargava, Chief Operating Officer, Rohtak Royals, the release said.

From Baba Mastnath Math, the KCL trophy proceeded to Jat Bhawan on the Rohtak-Sonipat Road, where respected elders and senior citizens from the Jat community gathered to bless and encourage the team on behalf of the city.

The occasion was graced by Baljeet Malik, Adhyaksh, All India Ghatwara Khap (Malik), DP Malik, Former Director, All India Radio (Akashvani) and Randhir Singh Malik, Deputy Superintendent of Police (retired), Haryana Police, a release said.

The final destination of the trophy tour was Neki Ram College, a constituent college under Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. The trophy received a rousing welcome from Principal Surinder Sangwan, the faculty members, and a large gathering of students, who turned out in huge numbers to witness the prestigious trophy.

The celebrations were further elevated by an energetic Haryanvi cultural dance performance by a local group, which captivated the audience and added colour and excitement to the event.

Speaking on the overwhelming response received during the trophy tour, Team Owner Gajendra Sharma said, "The love and warmth shown by the people of Rohtak during the trophy tour has been truly overwhelming. From Baba Mastnath Math to Jat Bhawan and Neki Ram College, the support and blessings we received reaffirm our belief that the Rohtak Royals are not just a team but a collective pride of the city. This energy motivates us to give our very best in the Kabaddi Champions League and make Rohtak proud."

Echoing similar sentiments, Head Coach Surender Nada said, "The passion for kabaddi in Rohtak is unmatched. Seeing fans, elders, and students come together to support the team gives our players immense confidence. The response during the trophy tour has been inspiring, and we are determined to channel this positivity into strong performances on the mat this season."

Following its successful stop in Rohtak, the KCL Trophy Tour will next move to Gurgaon on January 22, Faridabad on January 23, and conclude in Sonepat on January 24, which is also the host city of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League. (ANI)

