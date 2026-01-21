Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

India commenced their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 preparations with a commanding 48-run victory over New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on 21 January 2026. A blistering innings from Abhishek Sharma and a late cameo from Rinku Singh propelled the hosts to a massive 238 for 7, their highest-ever total against the Black Caps. Despite a valiant half-century from Glenn Phillips, New Zealand’s chase faltered under disciplined pressure from the Indian bowling attack, handing the Men in Blue a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Fourth Indian Men's Cricketer to Play 100 T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026.

India Go 1-0 Up

Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh Lead the Assault

After New Zealand won the toss and elected to field, India’s innings was defined by aggressive intent despite losing Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early in the powerplay. Abhishek took centre stage, smashing 84 runs off just 35 deliveries. In a historic performance, Abhishek reached his half-century in 22 balls and became the first player to record eight T20I fifties in 25 balls or fewer. His knock included five boundaries and eight sixes, helping him become the fastest player to reach the 5,000-run milestone in all T20 cricket by balls faced.

The momentum was sustained by a 99-run partnership between Abhishek and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who marked his 100th T20I appearance with a steady 32. As the innings reached its climax, Rinku provided the finishing flourish, remaining unbeaten on 44 from 20 balls. Rinku’s late surge, which included 21 runs off the final over, ensured India posted a daunting target of 239.

New Zealand’s Chase Stutters Early

New Zealand’s pursuit began disastrously as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Devon Conway for a duck on the second ball of the innings. Hardik Pandya followed up by removing Rachin Ravindra immediately after, leaving the visitors reeling at 1 for 2. While Tim Robinson provided a brief spark, it was Glenn Phillips who kept the Kiwis in the hunt with a scintillating 78 off 40 balls.

Phillips and Mark Chapman (39) stitched together a 68-run stand to give the visitors a glimmer of hope. However, the required run rate proved insurmountable. Once Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Chapman and Axar Patel claimed the prized wicket of Phillips, the New Zealand lower order struggled to keep pace with the climbing asking rate.

Disciplined Bowling Seals the Result

India's bowlers remained clinical throughout the second half of the match. Chakaravarthy was the pick of the spinners, claiming 2 for 31, while Shivam Dube wrapped up the tail with two wickets in the final over. Despite a few dropped catches in the deep, India restricted New Zealand to 190 for 7.

