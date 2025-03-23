Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here on Sunday.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Aniket Verma Makes T20 Debut, Check Playing XIs for Both Teams.

RR picked Shimron Hetmyer, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi as overseas players, while SRH handed debut to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar.

RR are the inaugural champions, while 2016 winner SRH came close to winning another title last year but finished runners-up.

Also Read | India National Basketball Team Secures Spot in World Cup 2027 Qualifiers With 81-77 Win Over Bahrain in FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)