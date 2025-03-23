SRH vs RR Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with its 2025 edition and in the second match of the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals at their home in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. You can check the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here. Sunrisers Hyderabad are the runner-up of the previous edition of the IPL and they boast of a very strong and explosive batting lineup. Last season, the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma troubled the bowlers and they will return once again with the threat of batting the opposition out. They have the likes of Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen to back up the opening pair which makes the batting lineup all the more potent. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Sign Shardul Thakur As Replacement for Injured Mohsin Khan.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have lost a bit of their set lineup with Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult being the biggest of losses. They have a new bowling attack in the form of Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tushar Deshpande. Nitish Rana is another Indian batter who has replaced overseas Buttler in the playing XI. This means RR has a top 5 of Indian batters and they can use their overseas resources in the bowling. Given how intimidating the SRH batting can be, RR will need their bowling resources to fire full cylinders to contain them.

Sanju Samson, RR's captain is yet to completely recover from his finger injury. He will not lead RR in the first three games and Riyan Parag will instead take the leadership role. Sanju will only play as an impact player and will not field. SRH, meanwhile will rely on the likes of Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa and Harshal Patel compliment Pat Cummins well and back their batting lineup well. It being a day game, the dew factor will not be important and fans will be expecting a run-fest like ever at Hyderabad. SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad To Start Favourite Against Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore.