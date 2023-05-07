Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson slammed aggressive fifties to fire Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 214 for two against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.

While Buttler blasted a 59-ball 95, skipper Samson made 66 not out off 38 balls, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an 18-ball 35 enroute his 1000 IPL runs.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Evenly-Matched Contest Between Both Teams in IPL 2023.

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Also Read | GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Records Galore As Opening Batters Make Merry At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals: 214 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)