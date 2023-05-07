Gujarat Titans continue their absolute domination in the IPL as they hand a crushing defeat to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs. This is the first time in IPL two brothers faced each other as captain and it was LSG captain Krunal Pandya, who had to concede defeat to younger brother Hardik. A carnage upfront by the GT openers which was later followed by them in a inspring middle overs bowling performance which sowed the seeds of another GT win. Gujarat now have 16 points in their banks in just games and they well on course to become first team to qualify for the playoff. Rashid Khan Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

After put into bat first, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha charged at the LSG bowlers smashing them to all corners. Shubman Gill picked up late and the dup kept on plundering the LSG bowlers for runs and stitched a record partnership of 142 runs. Shubman Gill carried on with Hardik Pandya and David Miller taking GT to a mammoth total. LSG started the innings strongly with Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock also have a 80+ opening partnership but after Mayers got out, the chase got derailed and LSG fell much shorter than they would have wanted to.

GT vs LSG Stat Highlights:

# Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya and the first siblings to face each other as Captains in IPL.

# Highest powerplay score for GT in IPL. (78/0)

# Wriddhiman Saha now has the highest score in powerplay in IPL 2023. (54 in 23 deliveries)

# Wriddhiman Saha now also has his highest score in powerplay in IPL.

# GT has the 4th highest powerplay score of IPL 2023. (78/0)

# Wriddhiman Saha has now scored the fastest fifty by a GT batter. (20 balls)

# Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill now has the highest opening partnership for GT (142)

# Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill now has the highest opening partnership in IPL 2023.

# Shubman Gill now has the record of hitting maximum sixes for GT (7).

# GT has the second highest team total in IPL 2023. (227/2)

# GT scored their highest team total in IPL. (227/2)

# Shubman Gill now has the second highest score for a GT batter (94).

# GT vs LSG has most runs by openers in an IPL match (293).

# Third highest powerplay total scored for LSG in IPL (72/0).

# Third highest opening partnership for LSG (88).

# Second highest victory margin for GT (56). ‘What a Player!’ Virat Kohli Praises Wriddhiman Saha With Instagram Story After Latter Scores 20-Ball Half-Century During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

In a game that had some scintillating striking by the openers, some top catches and brotherly battle, GT again came out on top. LSG has now lost their momentum totally and they have to make some tough and smart calls to bring their campaign back on track. For GT, they have only themselves to praise.

