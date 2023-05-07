The Indian Premier League 2023 league table is currently setup in such manner that except a team that has almost qualified in Gujarat Titans, others are very much into the game. In a battle for survival, Punjab Kings visit Kolkata to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 53. PBKS has suffered a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game. They have played some good cricket in the season till down and won't allow any slipping of momentum further as it will get more difficult to enter the playoffs then. KKR, on the other hand, have been in a do or die situation and after a win in the last game in such a situation they to gear up for another such challenge. Although considering their recent home record, it will be a tougher task for them. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win KKR vs PBKSIPL 2023 match? Staying the KKR vs PBKS win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match. ‘Ulta Trouser Pehen Ke Aaya Hai’ Wriddhiman Saha Spotted Wearing Trousers Backwards While Keeping Wickets in GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Fans React.

So, what has Google predicted for the enocunter of KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, both teams have a equal chance to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given both teams 50% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction KKR and PBKS has equal chances of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 Game Between KKR vs PBKS. (Source: Google)

It is a very interesting prediction as they have brought into play the conditions of Eden Gardens and the unpredictable nature of the two teams. Even the clash between the two teams in the previous leg went down to the wires, with DLS making a narrow difference at the end. PBKS and KKR both have their bowling underperforming and have some match-winners in batting. It will come down to who executes their shots better on the given day. ‘One of the Best Catches I've Ever Seen!’ Virat Kohli Lauds Rashid Khan With Instagram Story After Latter's Effort to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

In a heavily tilted head-to-head record, KKR have won 20 times against PBKS in their 31 meets. In their last 5 meetings, KKR have clinched victory thrice.

