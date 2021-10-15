Paris [France], October 15 (ANI): Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is to take on Paris 2024 mass race hopefuls later this month in a running challenge being held to mark 1,000 days until the Olympics in the French capital.

In an Olympic Games first, a mass participation marathon is planned for the day the marathon event will be held at the Olympics in 2024 and will follow the same route.

On October 31 this year, a pursuit-style 5km race will be held on the Champs-Elysee in Paris with some of those mass participation marathon places up for grabs.

The challenge is to outrun Kipchoge, Kenya's world marathon record-holder who also claimed the world 5000m title in 2003 in a winning time of 12:52.79. While there are not many athletes who can beat the marathon great, the 2000 runners in action on the Champs-Elysee will at least get a head start.

With the field split into different groups based on ability, Kipchoge will cover a longer distance and look to catch up with the rest of the runners. Those who manage to hold him off will secure their entry for the Paris 2024 mass-participation marathon.

"I am delighted to be heading to Paris 1000 days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for a truly exceptional challenge," said Kipchoge.

"Open to all, whatever their level, this unique race is a wonderful image of what running is about: it is accessible and open to everyone," he added. (ANI)

