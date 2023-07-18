Manchester [UK], July 18 (ANI): Former Manchester United and Wales footballer Ryan Giggs' retrial later this month over domestic violence allegations on Tuesday has been abandoned, according to Sky Sports.

Giggs was accused of attacking, controlling or having coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, and assaulting her younger sister, Emma.

Giggs who has always denied the allegations against him, was facing a trial over these claims for the second time. But the charges have been withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

According to Sky Sports, the prosecutor Peter Wright told Manchester Crown Court that Kate Greville had "indicated an unwillingness" to give evidence on the matter.

He further went on to say that the first trial had "taken its toll" on her, and her sister, and added that it was "not a decision taken lightly".

Wright also said that there was no realistic prospect of conviction on count one, that of coercive and controlling behaviour. He also told the jury that it was no longer in the public interest to proceed to prosecute the other charges of assault.

"That being the case, we formally offer no evidence on counts one, two and three," Wright said as quoted by Sky Sports.

To this Judge Hilary Manley replied, "I formally enter not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts."

Giggs was also on trial in the summer of 2022, after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, Greville. According to Sky Sports, it was stated the assault led to actual bodily harm, along with this controlling and coercive behaviour was used against her between August 2017 to November 2020.

Giggs was also charged with the common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

The former United player was accused of "losing control", headbutting his ex-girlfriend, and elbowing her sister in the jaw during an argument at Giggs' home in Worsley on November 1, 2020.

After a month-long trial, the 12-member jury was sent out to consider its verdict in August last year, but one juror was discharged due to illness.

The judge then went on to say that she would accept a majority verdict where at least 10 of the 11 remaining jurors agreed.

However, the jury of seven women and four men failed to agree on any of the charges. It was ruled last September that Giggs would face a retrial, a decision which he said "disappointed" him. (ANI)

