Cape Town [South Africa], January 22 (ANI): South Africa btters Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been added to South Africa's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad in place of Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira, who have been ruled out of the marquee T20I tournament due to injuries.

Taking to X, the Cricket South Africa said, "Proteas Men's batters Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match KFC T20 International (T20I) series against West Indies and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka due to injury." The statement on X said De Zorzi will miss the upcoming T20I series and the T20 World Cup due to slower-than-expected recovery from a right hamstring tear sustained during last month's ODI series against India.

Also Read | Shivam Dube’s Latest Hairstyle Compared to Adolf Hitler! See Memes.

"De Zorzi has not progressed as expected in his rehabilitation from a right hamstring muscle tear sustained during the One-Day International series against India last month and will not be fit in time for the upcoming T20I series. Due to his unavailability for the series and the need for continued rehabilitation, he will miss the T20 World Cup," the CSA statement on X says.

Ferreira, on the other hand, has been ruled out of the World Cup after having suffered a fracture of his left clavicle during the SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January.

Also Read | Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Ferreira, meanwhile, sustained a fracture of his left clavicle during the SA20 encounter between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals at World Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, 17 January," the statement adds further. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been added as replacements in the 15-player squad.

Star Proteas left-handed batter David Miller sustained an adductor muscle injury on Monday while playing for Paarl Royals and will not be available for next week's T20Is against West Indies. His participation in the T20 World Cup will depend on the results of a fitness test before the support period.

Rubin Hermann has been included in the squad for the T20I series against the West Indies, taking Miller's place. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)