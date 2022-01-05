Johannesburg [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): Former South African player Dale Steyn on Wednesday advised India's Jasprit Bumrah to 'take it' after the latter was involved in a heated confrontation with the Proteas' bowler Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg.

The incident happened in the 54th over of India's second innings when tailender Bumrah couldn't connect properly on a short delivery from Jansen. Following that the pair confronted each other mid-pitch and let loose a barrage of words. On the previous delivery too, the pair were seen sharing glares following a short delivery by the Proteas bowler.

Also Read | Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The 28-year-old Indian eventually lost his wicket in the 57th over, outside edging a delivery by Lungi Ngidi as Jansen caught it with ease.

"I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid," Dale Steyn replied to a Tweet that read: "That look from Marco at Bumrah. Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it."

Also Read | Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Spanish Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

Earlier in the day, South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and have now got off to a string start with 34/0 at Tea on Wednesday.

South Africa started the chase cautiously as Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar survived a tricky phase before Tea on Day Three on Wednesday. In the second session, India added 78 runs after lunch to set South Africa a target of 240. Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten at 40 while Shardul Thakur played a knock of 28 runs in 24 balls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)