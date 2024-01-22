Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday.

Tendulkar was seen wearing traditional kurta pyjama.

Apart from him, former India spinner Anil Kumble and Indian Olympic medalist shuttler Saina Nehwal have already arrived at the temple to take part in the grand ceremony.

Sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin have also been invited to the event.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. amid tight security.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (halls) in the mandir: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the temple has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the temple. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. (ANI)

