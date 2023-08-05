New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): To motivate Hangzhou bound Athletes and spread awareness about the upcoming Asian Games, Sports Authority of India has launched a short movie series – Halla Bol Under the Umbrella Campaign #Cheer4India on Thursday, August 3.

While a similar movie series, 'Olympics ki Aasha,' was launched before the Tokyo Olympics, what sets this series apart is that it primarily focuses on the sporting journey of our eminent athletes.

SAI plans to launch a total of 12 short movies in the coming weeks and hopes the initiative will not only motivate the athletes heading to Asian Games but also youngsters of the country to take up sports.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1687473899003600896?t=iLgFQ-PP_0wfvu4bgTylxQ&s=19

Talking about the initiative, the Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur tweeted

“ As the Indian Contingent gears up for the 19th edition of the Asian Games, don't forget to check out the #HallaBol series by @Media_SAI showcasing the inspiring journey of our talented athletes, who are once again set on the mission to bring pride and laurel to the nation With just 50 days to the #AsianGames2022, time has come for us to support #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 cheering them on with our unique and diverse style. #Cheer4India"(ANI)

