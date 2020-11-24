Liverpool, Nov 24 (AP) Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus.

The Egypt forward twice tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in UEFA checks.

Liverpool has won all three of its matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if it beats Atalanta at Anfield. (AP)

