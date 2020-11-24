Barcelona will look to book their place in UCL round of 16 with two games to spare when they play Dynamo Kyiv in their fourth match of Group G in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Barcelona are currently on top of Group G and three points clear of second-placed Juventus. A win in Kyiv will confirm their place in the UCL knockouts and coach Ronald Koeman will hope his team can secure the qualification especially with their La Liga title hopes in doldrums after three defeats in eight matches. Ahead of the match, take a look the predicted line-ups for the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Champions League Group G match. Lionel Messi, Frenkie De Jong Left-Out of Barcelona’s Squad for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match Against Dynamo Kyiv.

Both sides are depleted with injuries while Dynamo Kyiv also have a number of regular stars out due to positive COVID-19 test results. Barcelona already had a long injury list with Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti still on the sidelines due to injuries. And the list was further increased after Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto picked up knocks in the 0-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UCL 2020–21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Dynamo Kyiv are third in the group with a solitary point and should probably aim for the Europa League spot. Their only point came in the 2-2 draw against Ferencvaros. A number of players who had tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the reverse fixture in Camp Nou are yet to return back into the team while Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn and Vladimir Kostevych are still out with injuries.

Barcelona have also rested Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong for this match with Koeman stating he thought this was the perfect time to rest the pair. Both Messi and De Jong played full 90 minutes against Atletico and also in the three earlier UCL matches. The return of Philippe Coutinho, however, gives Koeman an additional option in attack while young centre-back Oscar Mingueza Garcia could make his Champions League debut as Barcelona have only one recognised centre-back in the squad. Take a look at the predicted line-ups for both sides.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Carles Alena; Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann.

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev; Shepelev, Harmash; Shaparenko, Buyalskyi, De Pena; Supriaha.

Barcelona are likely to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Griezmann leading the line and Coutinho slotting in Messi’s position as an attacking midfielder. Pedri and Dembele, both of whom started against Atletico, are expected to keep their place in the starting XI.

