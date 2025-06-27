Le Vaudreuil (France), Jun 27 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar endured a difficult first round at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge here, carding 1-over 73 to stay in tied 80th place in the standings.

Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist led by one stroke after shooting a round of 7-under 65. He opened his campaign on the 10th hole with a birdie and followed that with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 15th holes, besides his sole bogey of the round on the 17th hole.

Also Read | Kusal Mendis Jumps to Second Place in List of Most Fifties by Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper-Batter Topped by Kumar Sangakkara, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025.

He quickly recovered from the dropped shot with his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th. On the front nine Sciot-Siegrist had six quiet holes before closing the round with three consecutive birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes.

Talwar started his day on the front nine and dropped a shot on the second hole and quickly recovered the shot with a birdie on the fourth and another on the seventh and turned in 1-under.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets: Which Teams Have Qualified for Round of 16? Check Full Schedule.

On the back nine back bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes ruined what looked like a promising opening to the week. Talwar managed to pull one shot back on the 15th, but dropped another on the 18th to close his round at one over par.

The three players tied for second place were Clement Charmasson of France, Daniel Young of Scotland and James Allan of England. All three players played a round of 6-under 66 and were one stroke behind the leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)