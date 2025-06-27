Kusal Mendis achieved a significant milestone in his international career after he played a solid knock in the first innings of the ongoing second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The right-handed batter hammered his 22nd half-century in the longest format, following a superb hundred from opener Pathum Nissanka and a crucial 93 runs from veteran Dinesh Chandimal. After bundling out Bangladesh for just 247, Sri Lanka punched their reply strongly. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 158 runs. Taijul Islam Draws Level With Shakib Al Hasan As Bangladesh Bowler With Most LBW Wickets in Tests, Achieves Feat After Removing Lahiru Udara During SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025.

Sri Lankan opener Nissanka's partnership with Dinesh Chandimal of 194 runs for the third wicket went past Bangladesh's first innings score. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, who was eyeing a well-deserved century, was unfortunately dismissed for 84 runs after getting run out. Kusal Mendis achieved a significant record after reaching his 22nd half-century in Test cricket.

Kusal Mendis Climbs to Second Place in List of Most Fifties by Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper-Batter

Kusal Mendis climbed to second place after he surpassed Romesh Kaluwitharana in the list of most half-centuries by a designated Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter in international cricket. Kusal Mendis slammed his 32nd fifty as a wicketkeeper across all three formats. The 30-year-old is just behind legendary Kumar Sangakkara, who has made 107 fifties. SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025: Pathum Nissanka’s Unbeaten 146 Runs Power Sri Lanka to 290–2 After Bangladesh All-Out.

Positions Names Most Fifties by a Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper-Batter in International Cricket 1 Kumar Sangakkara 107 2 Kusal Mendis 32 3 Romesh Kaluwitharana 31 4 Niroshan Dickwella 30 5 Dinesh Chandimal 21

Kusal Mendis' crucial 84-run knock helped Sri Lanka to post 458 runs in the first innings against Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The hosts have taken a big 211-run lead after veteran spinner Taijul Islam bagged a five-wicket haul. Earlier, the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was drawn. Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews retired after the conclusion of the first Test.

