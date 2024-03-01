Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) Paris Olympics quota holder Sarabjot Singh and his Haryana state-mate Suruchi won the men's and women's 10m air pistol T4 trials on the concluding day of the National Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials 3 & 4 here on Friday.

Sarabjot overcame a stiff challenge from Navy's Kunal Rana in the final, shooting 244.8 to the opponent's 243.9.

Olympian Gurpreet Singh of the Army, retained his third spot with 222.6 points, from his performance in Trial 3 held on Thursday.

Kunal had topped the qualification round with a score of 585, while Sarabjot was placed fourth with a score of 583.

The women's event saw a Haryana sweep with Suruchi, Surbhi Rao and Asian Games champion Palak taking the top-three spots.

Suruchi, gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games in 10m air pistol team event, won with a score of 242.8, defeating team-mate Surbhi, who shot 240.3. Palak, who had won Trial 3 on Thursday, came in third with 218.7 points.

The winner was placed sixth after the qualification round with a score of 575, while Palak topped with 585.

