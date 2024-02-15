Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): After years of first-class cricket success, Sarfaraz Khan finally made his international debut, entertaining the spectators with his knock of 62 in 66 balls that had nine fours and a six against in third Test against England.

After his dream debut, Sarfaraz received a special phone call from his younger brother, Musheer Khan, who recently shone with the bat for the Indian team in the U19 World Cup.

Following the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised Sarfaraz by arranging a call from his younger brother, Musheer. While Sarafaraz received his first call-up before the second Test, Musheer was dominating the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

In a video shared by the BCCI on their official X account, both brothers were seen conversing on the phone. Musheer complimented his brother on his excellent knock on the day, and both guys offered their thoughts on the event.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1758155893739491475

"I was playing fine right?" said Sarfaraz. To this, Musheer voiced his pleasure by saying, "Well played, brother. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Sarfaraz also showed his brother his Test cap and expressed confidence that he, too, will one day represent India.

"You will also represent India in the future," said Sarfaraz.

Sarfraz also said that he studies his brother's hitting whenever he struggles because they both use the same method.

"Whenever I struggle a bit with my batting, I look at him as our techniques are the same. It felt really good talking to my brother. Half of my family is here and the other half is in Mumbai," he added.

Musheer, who finished the Under 19 World Cup as second highest run scorer, admitted that he was concerned when Sarfaraz top-edged a delivery from Joe Root, but thought he was safe.

"I was a little bit worried. When you top-edged the sweep from Joe Root. I was watching and when I saw that the ball had gone past the fielder, I knew you were safe," said Musheer.

Sarfaraz said he liked the surprise and that it was a great day for him.

"It was a pleasant surprise for me. It is a memorable and important day of my life and I thank the almighty for it," said Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz's hard work came to fruition when he smashed a stylish 62 of 66 balls while coming in at number six. He put on a sparkling show of batting on Day 1 of the third Test against England and looked on course to hit a big score.

However, miscommunication with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the middle cut short his lovely debut innings as he was run out by Mark Wood at the non-striker's end. (ANI)

