London, Dec 31 (AP) Pape Sarr opened the scoring for Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday before going off with an injury that could put his African Cup of Nations participation in doubt.

Son Heung-min doubled the lead with his 12th league goal of the season as Spurs rebounded from a 4-2 loss at Brighton on Thursday to move within a point of fourth-place Arsenal.

Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute by rifling a shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards. But, the Senegal international left the field in tears with an injury in the 32nd, just a couple of weeks before the start of the African Cup.

Tottenham then had to wait until the 71st minute for a second goal.

Giovani Lo Celso was the architect with a superb through-ball with the outside of his boot to set up Son, who found the bottom corner.

Richarlison then made the points safe 10 minutes from time when he swept home Brennan Johnson's cross in a carbon copy of his goal against Everton.

Substitute Alex Scott pulled one back for Bournemouth in the 84th minute after a cutback by Marcus Tavernier.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also received a boost before the game as Rodrigo Bentancur was fit enough to start, nearly a month ahead of schedule after an injury. (AP)

