Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Mukund Sasikumar of India produced a good performance to get the better of Korean qualifier Yunseok Jang in the opening round of the main draw in the ITF Futures Men's USD 25,000 International Tennis Championship here on Tuesday.

The Indian prevailed in three sets.

Mukund struggled in the ninth game of the opening set, losing his serve and going down 4-5, as Jang held onto his serve to take the first set.

In the subsequent set, Mukund came up with a composed serve and played immaculate tennis, breaking the Korean's resolve and winning the set easily to take the match to the decider.

Mukund continued in same vein and won the final set 6-1 to move into the second round where he will be taking on the second seed Dominic Palan of Czech Republic on Thursday.

Top seed Bernard Tomic also played with ease and outplayed Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin until the Kazakh retired at 2-6, 2-5 in the second set.

Tomic served well and controlled the match throughout to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, second seed Palan demonstrated quality tennis to oust Parth Agarwal in straight sets.

Results (Indians):

Men's Singles - Round 1: Nam Hoang Ly defeat Karan Singh 6-3, 6-4; Sasikumar Mukund defeat 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; M Rifqi Fitriadi defeat Aryan Shah 6-2, 3-1 (retired), Dominic Palan beat Parth Aggarwal 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles - Round 2: Bogdan Bobrov-Adil Kalyanpur defeat Woobin Shin-Kris Van Wyk 6-3, 6-4; S2-Luca Castelnuovo-Eric Vanshelboim defeat Ishaque Eqbal-Karan Singh 6-4, 6-4; Orel Kimhi-Ofek Shimanaov defeat Parth Aggarwal-Yash Chaurasia 4-6, 6-1, 6-6 [10-4]; Lohithaksha Bathrinath-Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam defeat Bharath Nishok Kumaran-Arjun Mahadevan 7-5, 6-1; Sandro Kopp-David Pichler defeat Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta-Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 3-6, 6-6 [10-4], Parikshit Somani-Manish Suresh Kumar defeat Yunseok Jang-Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 6 -2, 6-2.

