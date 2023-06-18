Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): With the Intercontinental Cup culminating in the keenly awaited final clash between India and Lebanon, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) representatives arrived at Kalinga Stadium to witness the historic moment.

The delegation was led by Deputy Secretary General Ibrahim Alkabbaa, Senior Advisor to the Saudi Federation, Hicham El Amrani and DGS Assistant Secretary Norah Alshuwayman.

Before the beginning of the final, the representatives from Saudi Arabia, convened with Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna and All India Football Federation Secretary General, Shaji Prabhakaran to discuss the promotion and development of football in the region.

The delegation also engaged in discussions with the Asian Football Federation on a dedicated mission for the development of football in Odisha with a partnership that will participate in the SAFF Championships. Saudi Arabia has been making significant contributions to the growth of football beyond borders, specifically to propel Asian football. In accordance with a memorandum of understanding signed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the most recent Hero Santosh Cup was held in Riyadh for the first time outside of India. Conducted under the aegis of the All India Football Federation, districts competed in the state-level national competition featuring a knockout format.

Speaking on his visit, Deputy Secretary General of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Ibrahim Alkabbaa said, "We are truly honoured to be here at the magnificent Kalinga Stadium and witness this highly anticipated final clash of the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The atmosphere and infrastructure is great and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the host nation India and the state of Odisha for providing us with this privilege."

Welcoming the honoured guests to Odisha, Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna said, "We extend a warm welcome to the esteemed Saudi Arabian delegation. It is an honour to host our distinguished guests, and we look forward to collaborating and exchanging knowledge and expertise to further enhance the development of football in the region."

In another significant milestone for Indian football, the SAFF Championship 2023 will take place in Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium from June 21 to July 4. There are eight teams in the competition, divided into two groups of four. Group A includes India, Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan. In Group B, Bangladesh is one of four teams. Among the others are Bhutan, Lebanon, and the Maldives. (ANI)

