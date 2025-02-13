Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Hosts Sporting Club Bengaluru picked up an important point as they drew 2-2 with Rajasthan United in their I-League match at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Thursday.

The visitors led 1-0 at half time.

Rajasthan, sitting fifth on the table with 20 points, were eager to close the gap on the top four. However, they were left frustrated by the hosts, who have now taken their points tally to 13 points from 14 matches and occupy the 10th position.

In the 12th minute, Rajasthan United's captain, Alain Oyarzun, delivered a perfectly weighted corner to the far post, where Ronaldo Johnson rose above the defence.

Spotting the Bengaluru keeper Yuya Kuriyama off his line, Johnson expertly guided his header toward the near post, burying the ball into the net.

In the 61st minute, SC Bengaluru found their moment of redemption. A swift attack down the right wing saw a pinpoint cross delivered to the near post, where Henry Kisekka had cleverly positioned himself.

With impeccable timing, Kisekka rose above the Rajasthan defence and directed a powerful header toward the far post, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

SC Bengaluru took the lead in the 64th minute. Captain Jibin Devassy orchestrated the play with a simple yet incisive pass to Chongtham Kishan Singh, who was lurking just outside the box.

Without hesitation, Kishan unleashed a thunderous strike, the ball rocketing toward the right corner of the goal. Rajasthan keeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri dived desperately, but the sheer power of the shot left him with no chance.

In the 69th minute, Rajasthan United delivered a moment of magic to level the score once again. Debutant Maicol Cabrera Galain, who had just come on as a substitute in the 66th minute, made an instant impact in his first-ever I-League match.

With his very first touch, the Uruguayan showcased his class, receiving the ball on the left edge of the box. With a quick shift of his body, he curled a sublime right-footed finesse shot toward the far corner.

The ball glided effortlessly past the outstretched hands of the Bengaluru keeper Yuya and nestled into the bottom right corner of the net.

In the 76th minute, Rajasthan United came agonisingly close to reclaiming the lead when midfielder Aniket Panchal, with a moment of vision, sliced through Bengaluru's entire defensive line with a perfectly lofted through ball.

The pass landed precisely at the feet of Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, who found himself one-on-one with the keeper, the goal at his mercy.

Kynshi charged forward, but Yuya rose to the occasion. With impeccable timing and composure, he rushed off his line and pounced on the ball, smothering it just as Kynshi attempted to take his shot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)