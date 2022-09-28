Harrison, Sep 28 (AP) Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina's national team coach through the 2026 World Cup.

Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste's next-to-last tuneup match for this year's World Cup.

Also Read | Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs TUN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

“We continue to bet on the comprehensive national team project,” Tapia said.

Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup. Argentina won last year's Copa América for its first major title since the 1993 Copa América and is on a 35-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Brazil at the Copa América on July 2, 2019. (AP)

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch POR vs ESP Football Match in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)