Gelsenkirchen (Germany), Feb 11 (AP) Schalke's bid for Bundesliga survival continued after drawing against Wolfsburg 0-0, the struggling team's third consecutive draw after a string of defeats.

Schalke had two goals ruled out in the second half for offside on Friday, but can take heart from another encouraging performance after last weekend's draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach as it cut the gap on relegation rival Hertha Berlin to just two points.

Wolfsburg's winless run stretched to four games. Captain Maximilian Arnold had the visitors' best chance when he struck an early penalty against the left post.

It was the only real chance offered by Schalke, which failed to create any attacking opportunities of its own before the break.

Alex Kral headed just over after the break, then had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside. Schalke had another goal ruled out for offside in the 76th, when Michael Frey's celebrations were cut short.

Schalke remained last after 20 games.

Hertha hosts Gladbach on Sunday, while Stuttgart, Bochum and Hoffenheim are also fighting the drop. AP

