Rohit Sharma scored a majestic hundred, his first as Test captain, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel struck fighting unbeaten half-centuries as India reached 321/7 at stumps to take a 144-run lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. At the close of play at the VCA Stadium here, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India scored 244 runs in the day, losing six wickets, setting themselves to go for victory in the next three days. India vs Australia 1st Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

Rohit scored his first century since September 2021, his ninth overall by lofting Murphy for a boundary, his ton came off 171 balls and was studded with 14 fours and two sixes. He was out in the first over after tea, his opposite number Pat Cummins sending his off-stump cartwheeling with the second new ball.

Rohit's 345-minute vigil at the wicket fetched him 120 runs and his innings was studded with 15 boundaries and two sixes. Jadeja, who claimed 5-47 to help India dismiss Australia for 177 in their first innings, and Axar Patel took over from there on, adding 81 runs for the unfinished eighth-wicket partnership as they propelled India past the 300-run mark. Jadeja completed his half-century off 114 balls, hitting seven boundaries. Patel achieved the milestone off 94 balls and struck eight fours. Rohit Sharma Becomes First-Ever Indian Captain to Score Centuries in All Formats, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

It was an engrossing and enthralling day as both sides tried to take control of the proceedings. Every time India tried to press home the advantage, Australia claimed a wicket or two to peg them back. Debutant Todd Murphy (5-82) claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test and troubled the Indian batters throughout the day. The rookie off-spinner bowled a fine line and length at the right pace.

