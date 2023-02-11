India enter Day 3 of the 1st Test against Australia on driver's seat as they end the Day 2 with a healthy lead of 144 runs in the first innings. Despite much controversy, the pitch has played out pretty decently till now with Indian batters building good partnerships on it. Starting from 77/1, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin consolidified the Indian innings in the first hour. Todd Murphy struck again, this time removing Ravichandran Ashwin. Cheteshwar Pujara played an uncharacteristic shot and lost his wicket to Todd Murphy. Although the session didn't see any more wickets, Virat Kohli also fell prey to Todd Murphy just after lunch. It was only Rohit Sharma who dominated the Australian bowlers from one end and kept contributing to the total. he found a reliable partner in Ravindra Jadeja after debutant Suryakumar Yadav was cleaned up by Nathan Lyon. Rohit Sharma Becomes First-Ever Indian Captain to Score Centuries in All Formats, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

The partnership between Rohit and Jadeja really started to take the game away from Australia. Rohit completed his century and got dismissed by Pat Cummins after Australia took the second new ball. Todd Murphy completed his fifer by removing KS Bharat. Just when the Aussies thought they have a chance, they were denied by Axar Patel who ended the Day not out with Ravindra Jadeja stitching a big partnership together and taking India to a big score of 317/7. India will look to add as much to the total and not bat again in this Test match as the fourth innings pitch will be assisting the spinners.

When Is India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 will be played on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The match will take place in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The play of Day 3 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st Test in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the match. Fans can also enjoy India vs Australia 1st Test with regional language commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports may provide live telecast of the game on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 2023?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. You can enjoy the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st Test on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

