Sakhir (Bahrain), Apr 13 (AP) Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart wore a helmet bearing the signature of all living Formula 1 champions, including Michael Schumacher, as he drove one of his title-winning cars for charity ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Seven-time champion Schumacher has not appeared in public since he sustained severe head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident. Few details of his condition have been made public.

Stewart earlier told the Daily Mail newspaper that Schumacher had signed the helmet with help from his wife Corinna.

“It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause — a disease for which there is no cure,” Stewart was quoted as saying Saturday. “His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us.”

The 85-year-old Stewart, a three-time F1 champion, was driving his 1973 championship-winning Tyrrell car to raise awareness for the Race Against Dementia charity, which he founded to research treatments for the disease. Stewart is caring for his wife Helen, who has dementia.

“To find a cure for dementia is my biggest wish,” he told the BBC this month. He said that Helen required specialist care and had recently been unable to recognize him. (AP)

