Bristol, Jun 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first One-day International between India Women and England Women, here on Sunday.

India:

Smriti Mandhana

b A Shrubsole

10

Shafali Verma

c A Shrubsole

b K Brunt

15

Punam Raut

c S Ecclestone

b K Cross

32

Mithali Raj b S Ecclestone 72

Harmanpreet Kaur

c A Jones

b S Ecclestone

1

Deepti Sharma lbw b A Shrubsole 30

Pooja Vastrakar lbw b S Ecclestone 15

Taniya Bhatia c A Jones b K Brunt 7

Shikha Pandey not out 3

Jhulan Goswami not out 1

Extras (LB-6, WD-9) 15

Total (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 201

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-27, 3-83, 4-84, 5-149, 6-180, 7-192, 8-197.

Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-35-2, Anya Shrubsole 8-3-33-2, Natalie Sciver 7-0-32-0, Kate Cross 7-1-23-1, Sophie Ecclestone 10-1-40-3, Sarah Glenn 8-0-32-0. More PTI

