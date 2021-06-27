Bristol, Jun 27 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first One-day International between India Women and England Women, here on Sunday.
India:
Smriti Mandhana
b A Shrubsole
10
Shafali Verma
c A Shrubsole
b K Brunt
15
Punam Raut
c S Ecclestone
b K Cross
32
Mithali Raj b S Ecclestone 72
Harmanpreet Kaur
c A Jones
b S Ecclestone
1
Deepti Sharma lbw b A Shrubsole 30
Pooja Vastrakar lbw b S Ecclestone 15
Taniya Bhatia c A Jones b K Brunt 7
Shikha Pandey not out 3
Jhulan Goswami not out 1
Extras (LB-6, WD-9) 15
Total (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-27, 3-83, 4-84, 5-149, 6-180, 7-192, 8-197.
Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-35-2, Anya Shrubsole 8-3-33-2, Natalie Sciver 7-0-32-0, Kate Cross 7-1-23-1, Sophie Ecclestone 10-1-40-3, Sarah Glenn 8-0-32-0. More PTI
