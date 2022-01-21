Paarl (South Africa), Jan 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between South Africa and India here on Friday.
India innings:
KL Rahul c van der Dussen b Magala 55
Shikhar Dhawan c Magala b Markram 29
Virat Kohli c Bavuma b Maharaj 0
Rishabh Pant c Markram b Shamsi 85
Shreyas Iyer lbw b Shamsi 11
Venkatesh Iyer st de Kock b Phehlukwayo 22
Shardul Thakur not out 40
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 25
Extras: (LB- 1, W-17, NB-2) 20
Total: (For six wickets in 50 Overs) 287
Fall of Wickets: 63-1, 64-2, 179-3, 183-4, 207-5, 239-6.
Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 8-0-35-0, Sisanda Magala 8-0-64-1, Aiden Markram 8-0-34-1, Keshav Maharaj 9-0-52-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 9-0-57-2. (More) PTI
