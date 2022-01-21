Paarl (South Africa), Jan 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between South Africa and India here on Friday.

India innings:

Also Read | Statehood Day 2022: Government Committed to Make Manipur India’s Sporting Powerhouse, Says PM Narendra Modi.

KL Rahul c van der Dussen b Magala 55

Shikhar Dhawan c Magala b Markram 29

Also Read | Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Virat Kohli c Bavuma b Maharaj 0

Rishabh Pant c Markram b Shamsi 85

Shreyas Iyer lbw b Shamsi 11

Venkatesh Iyer st de Kock b Phehlukwayo 22

Shardul Thakur not out 40

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 25

Extras: (LB- 1, W-17, NB-2) 20

Total: (For six wickets in 50 Overs) 287

Fall of Wickets: 63-1, 64-2, 179-3, 183-4, 207-5, 239-6.

Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 8-0-35-0, Sisanda Magala 8-0-64-1, Aiden Markram 8-0-34-1, Keshav Maharaj 9-0-52-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 9-0-57-2. (More) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)