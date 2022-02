Queenstown, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fifth and final ODI between India Women and New Zealand Women here on Thursday.

New Zealand Women Innings:

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Hostile Reception at Wenda Metropolis During ATM vs MUN, UCL 2021-22 Match, CR7 Fumes at Referee for Meaty Challenges by Home Team.

Suzie Bates lbw b Meghna Singh 17

Sophie Devine c Gayakwad b Rana 34

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2022: Manchester United Play Out Draw Against Atletico Madrid; Ajax Level Against Benfica.

Amelia Kerr c Ghosh b Sharma 66

Amy Satterthwaite

c Rana b Sharma 12

Lauren Down

lbw b Rana 30

Katey Martin c Ghosh b Poonam Yadav

15

Hayley Jensen c Goswami b Gayakwad

30

Frances Mackay b Gayakwad

15

Hannah Rowe run out (Meghna Singh/Gayakwad) 13

Rosemary Mair not out 7

Extras: (LB-5, W-7) 12

Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 251

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-95, 3-123, 4-139, 5-177, 6-187, 7-225, 8-234, 9-251

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 7-1-40-0, Meghna Singh 5-0-22-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-61-2, Deepti Sharma 10-0-42-2, Sneh Rana 9-0-40-2, Poonam Yadav 9-1-410-1.

India Women Innings:

Shafali Verma c Down b Jensen 9

Smriti Mandhana c Bates b Kerr 71

Deepti Sharma c Mair b Jonas 21

Harmanpreet Kaur

c Satterthwaite b Rowe 63

Mithali Raj not out

54

Richa Ghosh not out 7

Extras: (LB-7, W-20) 27

Total: (For 4 wickets in 46 overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-89, 3-153, 4-225

Bowling: Hayley Jensen

4-0-29-1, Hannah Rowe

9-0-41-1, Frances Mackay 10-0-47-0, Rosemary Mair 2-0-18-0, Fran Jonas 8

-0-40-1, Amelia Kerr 10-0-55-1, Sophie Devine 3-0-15-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)