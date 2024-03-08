Dharamsala, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Friday.

England (1st Innings): 218 all out

Also Read | 'Hope Women Feel Inspired by Us', Says Delhi Capitals Opener Shafali Verma on the Occasion of International Women's Day 2024.

India (1st Innings, O/n: 135/1)

Yashasvi Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

Also Read | Gender Health Imbalance Still Holding Back Women in Sport.

Rohit Sharma (batting) 102

Shubman Gill (batting) 101

Extras (LB-4) 4

Total (for 1 wicket, 60 overs) 264

Fall of wicket: 1-104

Bowling: James Anderson 7-1-20-0, Mark Wood 9-0-60-0, Tom Hartley 21-3-69-0, Shoaib Bashir 23-4-111-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)