Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 76

Rohit Sharma (c) c Stokes b Leach 24

Shubman Gill batting 14

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-2) 5

Total: (For 1 wicket in 23 overs) 119

Fall of wicket: 1-80.

Bowling: Mark Wood 2-0-9-0, Tom Hartley 9-0-63-0, Jack Leach 9-2-24-1, Rehan Ahmed 3-0-22-0. PTI

