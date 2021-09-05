London, Sep 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.

India 1st Innings: 191

England 1st Innings: 290

India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3)

Rohit Sharma

c C Woakes b O Robinson 127

KL Rahul

c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46

Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61

Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0

Rishabh Pant batting 16

Shardul Thakur batting 11

Extras (LB-5, NB-2) 7

Total (For 6 wickets in 118 Overs) 329

Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312.

Bowling: James Anderson 27-9-58-1, Ollie Robinson 27-5-84-2, Chris Woakes 25-8-47-2, Craig Overton 16-3-49-0, Moeen Ali 19-0-79-1, Joe Root 4-1-7-0. PTI

