The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 will mark the official end of the 16th edition of the multi-nation event. The Paralympics Closing ceremony will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on September 05, 2021. The competition began on August 24 and provided fans with 12 days of edge-of-the-seat action. Meanwhile, we bring you the Tokyo Paralympics Closing ceremony live streaming and telecast details. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.

Team India enjoyed one of their most successful outings at the Paralympics as athletes secured a record total of 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) at the Games, surpassing the combined tally of 12 from 1969 to 2016. Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win two medals and a gold at the Games will be the country’s flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

When Is Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 closing ceremony will be held at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on September 05, 2021 (Sunday). The event has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 pm local time.

Where To Watch Telecast Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony On TV?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Eurosport and DD Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the Paralympics closing ceremony on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony?

Discovery Plus, the OTT platform, will be live streaming the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 closing ceremony. So fans can tune into the Discovery Plus app or website to catch the celebration live on online platforms. The Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will also provide the Paralympics closing ceremony live streaming.

