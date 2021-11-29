Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 345
New Zealand 1st Innings: 296
India 2nd innings: 234-7 declared
New Zealand 2nd innings: (Overnight 4-1 in 4 overs)
Tom Latham
b Ashwin
52
Will Young
lbw b Ashwin
2
William Somerville
c Shubman Gill b Umesh
36
Kane Williamson
batting
24
Ross Taylor
lbw b Ravindra Jadeja
2
Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-4)
9
Total: (For 4 wicket, 63.1 overs)
125
Fall of wicket: 3-1, 79-2, 118-3, 125-4
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 20-6-28-2, Axar Patel 13-6-17-0, Umesh Yadav 12-2-34-1, Ishant Sharma 7-1-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 11.1-0-21-1. PTI
