Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 345

Also Read | Ballon d'Or 2021 Winner Name Leaked? Lionel Messi Reportedly Beats Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo to Win Top Prize.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 296

Also Read | Sergio Ramos 'Hopes' Lionel Messi Wins His Seventh Ballon d'Or, Wishes Argentine Good Luck Ahead of the Ceremony.

India 2nd innings: 234-7 declared

New Zealand 2nd innings: (Overnight 4-1 in 4 overs)

Tom Latham

b Ashwin

52

Will Young

lbw b Ashwin

2

William Somerville

c Shubman Gill b Umesh

36

Kane Williamson

batting

24

Ross Taylor

lbw b Ravindra Jadeja

2

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-4)

9

Total: (For 4 wicket, 63.1 overs)

125

Fall of wicket: 3-1, 79-2, 118-3, 125-4

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 20-6-28-2, Axar Patel 13-6-17-0, Umesh Yadav 12-2-34-1, Ishant Sharma 7-1-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 11.1-0-21-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)