Leeds, Aug 28 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the third Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 78

England 1st Innings: 432

India 2nd Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Robinson 59

K L Rahul c Bairstow b Craig Overton 8

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Robinson 91

Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 55

Ajinkya Rahane

c Jos Buttler b James Anderson

10

Rishabh Pant

c Craig Overton b Robinson

1

Ravindra Jadeja c Jos Buttler b Craig Overton 30

Mohammed Shami

b Moeen

6

Ishant Sharma

c Jos Buttler b Robinson

2

Jasprit Bumrah

not out

1

Mohammed Siraj

c Bairstow b Craig Overton

0

Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-2, NB-5) 15

Total: 278 for 10 in 99.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 34-1, 116-2, 215-3, 237-4, 239-5, 239-6, 254-7, 257-8, 278-9, 278-10

Bowling: James Anderson 26-11-63-1, Ollie Robinson 26-6-65-5, Craig Overton 18.3-6-47-3, Sam Curran 9-1-40-0, Moeen Ali 14-1-40-1, Joe Root 6-1-15-0. PTI

