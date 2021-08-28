Record champions Bayern Munich will be in action again as they take on Hertha Berlin on matchday 3 of the Bundesliga 2021-22 season. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on August 28, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the campaign and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage: PSG, Manchester City Placed In Group A; Bayern Munich, Barcelona Drawn Together.

Bayern Munich have had a brilliant start to the season under Julian Ngaelsmann as after drawing the opening game of the season, they have won two on the trot in all competitions, however, the leaky defence will be a point of concern for the Bavarians. Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin have lost both their opening league games so far and face a daunting task if they are to register their first point of the new campaign.

When is Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match in Bundesliga 2021-22 will take place on August 28, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India cannot live telecast the Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match on Sony Network channels as they are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2021-22 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2021-22 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match.

