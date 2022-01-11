Cape Town, Jan 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul c Verreynne b Olivier 12

Mayank Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15

Cheteshwar Pujarac Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43

Virat Kohli batting 40

Ajinkya Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9

Rishabh Pant batting 12

Extras: (b-5, lb-1, nb-4) 10

Total: 141/4 in 54 overs

Fall of wickets: 31-1, 33-2, 95-3, 116-4

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 16-3-52-2, Duanne Olivier 15-5-26-1-1, Marco Jansen 12-5-34-1, Lungi Ngidi 12-6-28-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)