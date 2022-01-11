Cape Town, Jan 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
India 1st Innings:
KL Rahul c Verreynne b Olivier 12
Mayank Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15
Cheteshwar Pujarac Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43
Virat Kohli batting 40
Ajinkya Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9
Rishabh Pant batting 12
Extras: (b-5, lb-1, nb-4) 10
Total: 141/4 in 54 overs
Fall of wickets: 31-1, 33-2, 95-3, 116-4
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 16-3-52-2, Duanne Olivier 15-5-26-1-1, Marco Jansen 12-5-34-1, Lungi Ngidi 12-6-28-0. PTI
