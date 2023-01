Rajkot, Jan 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India:

Ishan Kishan c Dhananjaya de Silva b Dilshan Madushanka 1

Shubman Gill b W Hasaranga 46

Tripathi c Dilshan Madushanka b C Karunaratne 35

Suryakumar Yadav not out 112

Hardik Pandya c Dhananjaya de Silva b Rajitha 4

Deepak Hooda c W Hasaranga b Dilshan Madushanka 4

Axar Patel not out 21

Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 228

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-52, 3-163, 4-174, 5-189.

Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-55-2, Kasun Rajitha 4-1-35-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-48-0, Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-52-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-36-1. (MORE) PTI

