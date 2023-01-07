After a sustained period of having no club, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr on a two-year deal. Ronaldo, who signed a €200 million contract, has become the highest-paid footballer in the world. The Portuguese star was unveiled before the Al-Nassr fans on January 3 and he has joined training of the Saudi Arabian club. The forward underwent his medical on Tuesday ahead of his official unveiling, which took place at Al-Nassr’s home stadium - Mrsool Park. He missed Al-Nassr's match against Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 due to a suspension imposed on him during his tenure in Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Applauds Anderson Talisca's Goal in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League Match While Working Out in Gym (Watch Video).

Defending champions Al-Nassr have got a great start to their season. Rudi Garcia's side are currently at the top of the table. They have gathered twenty-nine points from twelve matches with the help of nine victories. Al-Nassr's only defeat came against fourth-placed Al-Taawoun in the second round of the Saudi Pro League. Since then they are on a ten-match unbeaten streak and will now face contenders Al-Shadab in their next match. Meanwhile, scroll down to take a look if the Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shadab Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match.

When is Al-Nassr's Next Match? Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in it?

Ronaldo received a two-game ban and was fined by the FA in November following the incident with the autistic fan at Goodison Park in April and did not feature for the Red Devils again. Ronaldo, who was walking down the tunnel, shoved the young boy’s phone out of his hand after Everton had beaten United 1-0 at Goodison Park. FA suspended him for two games and clarified that he must serve his suspension even if he moved abroad in their written reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo’s First Exclusive Interview As Al-Nassr Player Released, Portugal Star Says ‘I’m Here To Be Part of the New Generation’ (Watch Video).

Although It was earlier thought that this ban would not affect him as he left the Premier League. But Ronaldo was informed that the ban stays even after his mutual termination with Manchester United. Al-Nassr will face championship contenders Al-Shabab on January 14, away. As a result of the ban, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to play any part in the derby match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shadab. However, the defending Saudi Pro League champions will be confident of bagging all three points.

