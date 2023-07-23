Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of West Indies first innings on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 438 all out

West Indies 1st Innings:

Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75

Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33

Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32

Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20

Alick Athanaze lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37

Joshua Da Silva b Mohammed Siraj 10

Jason Holder c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 15

Alzarri Joseph lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4

Kemar Roach c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 4

Jomel Warrican not out 7

Shannon Gabriel lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0

Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-8 W-5) 18

Total: (All out in 115.4 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1/71 2/117 3/157 4/178 5/208 6/229 7/233 8/244 9/255 10/255

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 23.4-6-60-5, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 18-6-48-2, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2.

