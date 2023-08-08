Providence (Guyana), Aug 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and West Indies here on Tuesday.

West Indies

Also Read | ‘He Worked Hard To Send Me to Cricket Academy’ Tilak Verma Recounts Father's Sacrifices After International Debut During IND vs WI T20I Series 2023.

Brandon King c&b Yadav 42

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Quarters of Football WWC.

Kyle Mayers c Arshdeep b Patel 25

Johnson Charles lbw Yadav 12

Nicholas Pooran st Samson b Yadav 20

Rovman Powell not out 40

Shimron Hetmyer c Varma b Mukesh 9

Romario Shepherd not out 2

Extras: 9 (b-1, lb-3, w-5)

Total: 159/5 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-75, 3-105, 4-106, 5-123

Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-18-0, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-33-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-33-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-28-3, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-19-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)