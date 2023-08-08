After making a successful India debut, young batter Tilak Varma has expressed that his family stood by him through all challenges, despite coming from a humble background. The youngster, who hails from Hyderabad, made his international debut for India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies on August 3. He was India's leading scorer with 39 off 22 deliveries in the first T20I in Trinidad and came up with another gem of an innings in the second match as he scored 51 off 41 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six. Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Complete 50 Wickets in Men's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023

Despite facing financial hurdles, his family's unyielding backing, especially from his hardworking electrician father, propelled him toward the cricketing arena. With the guidance of his mentor and godfather, coach Salam Bayash, Tilak's trajectory soared higher, with notable milestones like his U-19 World Cup appearance and a spot in the prestigious Mumbai Indians team before making his India debut.

Recounting his family's unwavering backing, Tilak reflected on the sacrifices his father, an electrician by profession, made, toiling tirelessly to facilitate his cricketing aspirations. ‘Be Yourself, Be Fearless’ Suryakumar Yadav Shares Message for Yashasvi Jaiswal While Handing Him His Debut T20I Cap Prior to IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video)

"My family's support was very good. My father was an electrician, so he used to work a lot. He used to work from the morning to the evening just to send me to the cricket academy. He worked a lot for me. Sometimes, I didn’t have a bat so I used to ask my father and he always said he will provide it for me," said Tilak on Star Sports' 'Follow the Blues'.

Tilak's rise to stardom was imminent, marked by his debut for Hyderabad against Andhra Pradesh in 2018, followed by a list-A debut in 2019. His prowess didn't stop at the domestic stage, as he earned a spot in the Indian squad for the U-19 World Cup. Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Tilak's father, Namboori Nagaraju, expressed his pride, highlighting the transformative impact of representing his country on the global stage. IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes His T20I Debut, Handed Cap by Suryakumar Yadav

"The U-19 World Cup was a big turning point. He was so happy when he got picked in the team for the tournament. He immediately informed Salam Sir, and he was also very happy for him. Whatever happens, Tilak played for the U-19 world cup and that was a big achievement for him. He played very well," his father said.

The 20-year-old, who is enjoying a strong debut series for India in the West Indies, envisioned his role on the cricketing stage as a match-winner in any circumstance.

"I am confident that I can win matches in any situation, in any order. That’s the main role for me," Tilak said.

